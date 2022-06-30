Bay Rivers Group Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 520.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

