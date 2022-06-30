Bay Rivers Group Purchases 184 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $176.10 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.