Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the May 31st total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 374,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

