Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.90

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.90 ($97.77) and traded as high as €99.26 ($105.60). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €98.62 ($104.91), with a volume of 246,097 shares.
The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)
