Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.90

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.90 ($97.77) and traded as high as €99.26 ($105.60). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €98.62 ($104.91), with a volume of 246,097 shares.

The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

