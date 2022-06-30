BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $163.62 and last traded at $163.62. Approximately 2,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.27.

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $100,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $2,182,631. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.44.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BeiGene by 67.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene by 266.3% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

