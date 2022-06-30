Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

