BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 21,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $970.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.19.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.