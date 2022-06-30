BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 21,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $970.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

