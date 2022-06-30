BENQI (QI) Market Cap Hits $4.14 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.01785166 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00185707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015922 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

