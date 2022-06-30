Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LBG Media (LON:LBG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

LBG stock opened at GBX 120.18 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.08 million and a P/E ratio of 40.06. LBG Media has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.70.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

