Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LBG Media (LON:LBG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.
LBG stock opened at GBX 120.18 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.08 million and a P/E ratio of 40.06. LBG Media has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.70.
LBG Media Company Profile
