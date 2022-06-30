Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LBG Media (LON:LBG)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

LBG stock opened at GBX 120.18 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.08 million and a P/E ratio of 40.06. LBG Media has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.70.

LBG Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

