Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.