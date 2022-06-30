Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 22,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Air by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Beyond Air by 106.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Air by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.