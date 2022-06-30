Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 22,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.39.
In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
XAIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
