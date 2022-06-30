BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,714.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP opened at $58.19 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

