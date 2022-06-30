Bifrost (BNC) Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Bifrost (BNC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $165,730.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bifrost has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.96 or 0.99957222 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

