Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.77

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.77 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 7524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

