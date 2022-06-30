Binemon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $629,349.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Binemon has a market cap of $1.13 million and $629,349.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

