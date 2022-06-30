BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

BIOL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

