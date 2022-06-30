BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 889 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $13,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Rice sold 749 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $10,882.97.

On Friday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $2,032.80.

On Monday, April 18th, Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $429,196.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

BLFS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 283,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.00. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

