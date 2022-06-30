Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $9.25 million and $96,425.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 199.8% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $20.55 or 0.00108533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

