bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

