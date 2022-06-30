BitCore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,574.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $134,574.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,752.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.68 or 0.05354693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00272768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.51 or 0.00569625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00075526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00520506 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

