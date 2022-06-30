BitNautic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $19,484.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,927.51 or 0.99920384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BTNT is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

