BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,919.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.29. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

