BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $872,682.66 and approximately $682.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014019 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,456,427 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.