BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 357.4% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 373,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
