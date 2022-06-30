BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 93,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.