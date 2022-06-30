BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,778. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

