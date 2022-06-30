BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,778. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
