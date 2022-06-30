Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Trading Up 4%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 1,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

