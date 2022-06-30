BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 808,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 653,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 245,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 385,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

