BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $475.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.88 and its 200-day moving average is $520.38. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.88 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.