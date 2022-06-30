BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. 60,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

