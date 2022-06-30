BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 1,043,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,502,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

