BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

