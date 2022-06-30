BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 6,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

