BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $429,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 210,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

