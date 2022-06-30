BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

