BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,044 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day moving average of $240.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.