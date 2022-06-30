BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

