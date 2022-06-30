Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $319.61 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.63. The stock has a market cap of $303.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

