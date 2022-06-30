Boltwood Capital Management Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.