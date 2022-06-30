Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.