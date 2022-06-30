Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000.

Shares of GNR opened at $53.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76.

