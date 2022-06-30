Boltwood Capital Management Sells 355 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

MAS stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

