Boltwood Capital Management Sells 96 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

