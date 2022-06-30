Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

