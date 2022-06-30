Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $409,579.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

