Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.
NYSE BXP opened at $90.01 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
