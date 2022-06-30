Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

NYSE BXP opened at $90.01 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

