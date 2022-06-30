Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 9,812 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $55,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock worth $9,304,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.08. 9,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Qualys Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.