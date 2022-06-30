Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.51% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $61,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $175.88. 5,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,341. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.