Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 185,437 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.37% of Cactus worth $58,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,739. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.