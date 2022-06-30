Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 20,377 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,736. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

